The home game for the Golden Eagles has been relocated to East Grand Forks High School, where they will play a 4-1 UMary team.

The University of Minnesota Crookston soccer team will host University of Mary and Minot State University Fri., Oct. 11 and Sun., Oct. 13 at East Grand Forks High School. The Golden Eagles will play on the turf field installed in 2016. Friday’s game against UMary will kickoff at 11 a.m., while Sunday’s tilt will open up at 1 p.m.



The Golden Eagles have had an eventful fall with games, as they had a game cancelled due to flooding in South Dakota, a game postponed due to lightning, and now two relocated games. Prior to this season, the last cancelled and relocated game was Sept. 9, 2017 at Rollins College, which was cancelled due to Hurricane Irma.



This Weekend

UMary (4-1-2, 2-1-2 NSIC) at Minnesota Crookston (0-7, 0-6 NSIC)

East Grand Forks High School Field – Fri., Oct. 11

Live Stats – https://goldeneaglesports.com/sidearmstats/wsoc/summary

Video - https://portal.stretchinternet.com/crk/



Minot State (1-7-1, 1-5 NSIC) at Minnesota Crookston (0-7, 0-6 NSIC)

East Grand Forks High School Field – Sun., Oct. 13

Live Stats – https://goldeneaglesports.com/sidearmstats/wsoc/summary

Video - https://portal.stretchinternet.com/crk/



Minnesota Crookston Tidbits

Minnesota Crookston returns home for a two-game home stand that they will play in East Grand Forks, Minn., this weekend. The Golden Eagles enter the weekend with a 0-7 (0-6 NSIC) mark. Minnesota Crookston continues to improve on the season as they come into their own.



The Golden Eagles have had three of their best offensive performances in the last four games. Minnesota Crookston had six shots with four shots on goal, and won a season-high five corner kicks last Friday against Southwest Minnesota State University.



The Golden Eagles have been guided by Maggie Peterson (Jr., F, Princeton, Minn.) with one goal and one assist. Peterson has notched eight shots with six shots on goal on the 2019 season. Minnesota Crookston’s Kiya Gere (So., D, Vancouver, Wash.) is coming off her first career collegiate goal a goal last Sunday versus University of Sioux Falls. In addition, Samantha Donnay (Fr., MF, Princeton, Minn.) has added an assist.



In net, Athena DiMario Done (Jr., GK, Windsor, Ontario) has a 3.57 goals against average with 57 saves. Done needs just seven saves to move past Athena Mussenden for sixth place all-time. Jacqueline Burke (Sr., GK/D, Anchorage, Alaska) has a 0.00 goals against average with one save, as she pitched a shutout in the second half against USF.



Minnesota Crookston Projected Starters (Based on Last Sunday’s Game)

Jr. GK 1 Athena DiMario Done (5-8, Windsor, Ontario)

Jr. MF 2 Vanessa Shelton (5-0, Tacoma, Wash.)

Jr. F 3 Maggie Peterson (5-3, Princeton, Minn.)

So. MF 4 Tyler Goodwin (5-1, Covina, Calif.)

Sr. D 10 Jacqueline Burke (5-5, Anchorage, Alaska)

Jr. D 12 Katie Emmett (Bohermeen, Ireland)

Jr. D 13 Sarah Hall (5-8, Sammamish, Wash.)

So. D 15 Kiya Gere (5-9, Vancouver, Wash.)

So. F 18 Mataya Mierzejewski (5-11, Woodbury, Minn.)

Sr. D 19 Paige Pettit (5-8, St. Michael, Minn.)

Fr. MF 21 Latafale Niumeitolu (5-6, Sandy, Utah)



UMary Preview

The University of Mary Marauders enters the week with a 4-1-2 (2-1-2 NSIC) record. UMary is coming off a great weekend as they defeated nationally-ranked Minnesota State University Friday, and tied Concordia University-St. Paul Sunday.



UMary has been led on the season by Hannah Richter with four goals and one assists with nine shots and five shots on goal. Richter is coming off two goals last Friday against Minnesota State. The Marauders have also utilized Sidney Burrell with one goal and one assists, while Noelle Vigneri has added one goal and one assist.



In goal, Madisyn Waltman comes in with a 0.27 goals against average on the year with 36 saves with two shutouts for the Marauders.



Minot State Preview

The Beavers are in their first season under Head Coach Chris Clements, who comes over from Hastings College. Minot State comes into the weekend with a 1-8 (1-5 NSIC) record on the season.



The Beavers have four goals on the year paced by Danielle Fonseca with two goals. Kelsey Pena has chipped in one goal and two assists, while Anabel Noches has added a goal. In addition, Melanie van Walstijn has added two assists on the 2019 season.



In goal, Erin Rafferty leads the way with a 2.14 goals against average. Rafferty has 50 saves on the year.



The Beavers have lost their last four games. Minot State’s last win came with a 1-0 result over Northern State University Sept. 22.





