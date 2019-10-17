They lost the section championship match, but Winjums' win for third place seals their second consecutive trip to Minneapolis.

It was far from easy, but Crookston High School juniors Catherine Tiedemann and Emma Borowicz are returning to the state individual tennis tournament in doubles for the second straight year. And they received a nice assist from their Pirate teammates, fellow doubles players Hayden Winjum, a sophomore, and Halle Winjum, an eighth-grader. The sisters joined forces to play doubles at the Section 8A individual tournament at Courts Plus in Fargo, and as the #6 seed they advanced to the semifinals on Thursday after going 2-0 on Wednesday, upsetting Roseau's top tandem and the #3 doubles pairing in the quarterfinals.

That meant the Winjums had to take on their teammates, Tiedemann and Borowicz in the semifinals Thursday, and Tiedemann and Borowicz won 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the championship, where they lost 2-6, 5-7. They could still make state as the second place finisher, though, but only if the Winjum sisters prevailed in the third place match, which they did Thursday afternoon in a three-set thriller. Had the Winjums lost the third-place match, Tiedemann and Borowicz would have had to "defend" their second place standing in a "true second" match against the tandem that defeated the Winjums for third. But the Winjums made that true second match unnecessary by securing third place in the section.