On Thursday afternoon, the St. James Area boys cross country team continued their outstanding racing season, cruising to a Section 2A meet victory.

Seth Pierson finished second overall, Caleb Rivera finished third, and Troy Parulski finished fifth.

Pierson, Rivera, and Parulski all qualified individually for the state tournament.

The Saints were the only team to place three runners in the top ten.

Jackson Miest finished 14th, and Juan Castaneda finished 17th.

Marco Crispin placed 21st, with Mauricio Vite not far behind finishing 22nd.

The girl's team placed eighth out of 19 teams.

Paola Acevedo finished seventh overall at 19:53, qualifying for the state meet for the second straight year.

Norely Sanchez placed 41st and Diana Rodriguez placed 49th.

Katelyn Ojedas-callejas cracked the 22:00 mark, finishing 60th.

Ailyn Balbuena rounded out the top five, finishing 78th.

Maritza Rodriguez finished 84th overall.

Boys 5000M run:

2. Seth Pierson 16:18.73

3. Caleb Rivera 16:21.84

5. Troy Parulski 16:29.93

14. Jackson Miest 17:02.61

17. Juan Castaneda 17:15.18

21. Marco Crispin 17:29.37

22. Mauricio Vite 17:35.15

Boys team scores:

1. St James Area 41 points 2+3+5+14+17 (21+22)

2. Mankato Loyola High School 113 points 1+12+15+34+51 (59+79)

3. Tri-City United 121 points 4+13+20+26+58 (63+66)

4. Belle Plaine High School 149 points 4+13+39+50+56 (69+98)

5. Glencoe-Silver Lake High School 161 points 9+27+38+40+47 (87+94)

6. Fairmont High School 191 points 11+24+37+44+75 (85+103)

7. Norwood-Young America High School 227 points 19+41+45+57+65 (70+90)

8. Martin County West High School 236 points 7+46+60+61+62 (84+117)

9. Medford High School 236 points 28+31+48+52+77 (100+121)

10. Sibley East High School 245 points 16+25+33+74+97 (107+119)

11. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School 258 points 36+42+49+55+76 (80+99)

12. Maple River High School 266 points 18+35+64+68+81 (88+95)

13. LeSueur-Henderson High School 284 points 30+43+67+71+73 (82+110)

14. Blue Earth Area High School 374 points 10+54+92+96+122 (123)

15. New Richland-H-E-G High School 383 points 23+72+89+91+108 (114+115)

16. Sleepy Eye Saint Marys High School 414 points 32+39+109+116+118 (120)

17. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 448 points 53+86+101+102+106 (112+124)

18. Minnesota Valley Lutheran 463 78+83+93+104+105 (111+113)

Girls 5000M run:

7. Paola Acevedo 19:53.19

41. Norely Sanchez 21:50.38

49. Diana Rodriguez 22:18.16

60. Katelyn Ojeda-callejas 22:54.79

78. Ailyn Balbuena 23:44.70

84. Maritza Rodriguez 24:15.76

Team scores, girls:

1. Belle Plaine High School 59 points 3+12+13+15+16 (23+25)

2. Fairmont High School 73 points 1+4+19+22+27 (28+29)

3. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School 95 points 5+10+17+31+32 (38+42)

4. Glencoe-Silver Lake High School 133 8+18+20+34+53 (54+56)

5. Martin County West High School 160 points 9+11+41+48+51 (55+60)

6. LeSueur-Henderson High School 163 points 26+30+33+35+39 (52+68)

7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop High School 214 points 2+37+47+59+69 (71+83)

8. Saint James High School 224 points 7+40+46+57+74 (80)

9. Tri-City United 294 points 36+58+64+66+70 (77+91)

10. Mankato Loyola High School 313 points 14+45+65+93+96 (97+106)

11. Sleepy Eye Saints Marys High School 344 points 6+62+90+92+94 (104+116)

12. Sibley East High School 348 points 50+63+72+75+88

13. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 353 points 21+76+79+82+95 (99+103)

14. New Richland-H-E-G High School 362 points 43+49+61+98+111

15. Norwood-Young America High School 396 points 44+67+78+102+105

16. United South Central High School 416 points 73+81+86+87+89 (107+109)

17. Maple River High School 437 points 24+84+100+114+115 (118+120)

18. Medford High School 551 points 85+112+113+119+122 (123)

19. Blue Earth Area High School 557 points 101+108+110+117+121