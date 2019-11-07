On Sunday night, the St. James football team officially closed the doors on their 2019, handing out awards and recognitions to their players in a banquet at First Presbyterian Church.

The Saints ended their season at 0-9, losing in the first round of the playoffs to Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 36-21, taking a step back after winning three games in 2018.

Derrick Halvorson was named team MVP, after all-around production on offense and defense. Halvorson threw for 912 yards and six touchdowns, along with five interceptions. Halvorson recorded ten catches for 171 yards and a pair of scores. On defense, the senior had three interceptions and 70 total tackles.

Daevon Anderson was named offensive MVP, with 33 catches for 523 yards and four touchdowns, flashing big-play ability on the outside for the Saints all year long.

Erik Morales-Banda was named defensive MVP, tallying a team-high 75 tackles.

Leo Esqueda was named special teams MVP, hitting 7/8 PATs.

Jonothan Reim was named scout team MVP.

Lucas Anderson brought home the Most Improved Player award, producing as a receiver and runner for the Saints, with 264 yards of total offense, and 54 tackles on defense.

Logan Carlson, Rodolfo Arreola, Tanner Olson, and Hayden Jones were named team captains for 2020.

Carlson will enter the season as the team's starting quarterback, with Jones as his #1 option on the perimeter. Both Carlson and Jones showed flashes of brilliance in 2019. Carlson tossed seven touchdowns in limited action at quarterback but also threw nine interceptions. Jones missed a handful of games, but was a big target at wide receiver, hauling in three touchdowns.

Arreola should also his role expand at tight end in 2020, while Olson should be a mainstay on the line.

Spotlight on Scholarship:

Lucas Anderson

Daevon Anderson

Alfredo Carreon

Peyton Engelking

Nelson Erazo-Aguilar

Derrick Halvorson

Tallin Johnson

Drew Neilsen

Rodolfo Arreola

Logan Carlson

James Gutierrez

Steven Balbuena

Hayden Jones

Tanner Olson