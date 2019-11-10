The 2019 Saints had a strong campaign, compiling a 21-3 record and winning the Big South Conference West Division. The Saints finished as runner-up in the Big South Conference and in the Section 3A team tournament.

The 21 win mark is the 17th consecutive season with 20 or more wins for girls tennis.

In section play, Ellie Becker and Jaelyn Haler finished second, qualifying for the state tournament. Becker and Haler finished in the consolation bracket final four.

Luci Kulseth finished in fourth place in the section for singles. Mya Hanson placed in the final eight in singles play.

Becker, Hanson, and Haler each finished the year with 26 total wins.

Hanson won 22 singles matches, tops on the roster.

Kulseth won 19 singles matches.

Becker totaled 18 singles at first singles.

Becker and Haler, along with Gabriela Trapero and Sam Tetzloff, were named to the Big South All-Conference West Division team. Kulseth, Noel Westcott, and Sailor Mohlenbrock were named as Honorable Mentions.

Tetzloff won a total of 21 matches, with 20 of those coming in doubles play. Trapero also won 21 matches, 19 coming in doubles.

Sailor Mohlenbrock showed vast improvement as the season carried on, tallying 17 victories.

Westcott won 23 matches in her senior season, with the vast majority of those coming in singles play.

Tetzloff and Mohlenbrock were each given the most improved award, with Mohlenbrock steadily moving up the roster, and Tetzloff making the jump from JV to first doubles.

Kulseth received the Chris Evert 'Heart' Award.

Lexi Whitney was given the Arthur Ashe Sportsmanship Award.

Becker was named team MVP and well as captain.

Tetzloff, Trapero, Haler, and Hanson were named co-captains for 2020.

Next fall, the Saints will return many of their top players from 2019, with Becker, Haler, Hanson, Trapero, Tetzloff, and Mohlenbrock all back in the fold after strong seasons.

However, replacing the contributions and leadership of Whitney, Kulseth, Westcott, Emma Zender, and Yajahira Crispin will be a challenge facing the Saints next fall.

Dedicated and Devoted Player Awards:

Luci Kulseth

Ellie Becker

Jaelyn Haler

Sailor Mohlenbrock

Mariah Mireles

Allison Bluedorn

Mya Hanson

Lily Ciske

Mykela Hanson

Sofia Solorzano

Samantha Tetzloff

Gabriela Trapero

Maya Kulseth

Keyana Haler

MSHSL Academic Certificates:

Luci Kulseth

Noel Westcott

Alexia Whitney

Emma Zender

Ellie Becker

Mya Hanson

Samantha Tetzloff

Gabriela Trapero

Emma Anderson

Andrea Contreras

Barbara Craig

Jaelyn Haler

Alexis Herrera

Sailor Mohlenbrock