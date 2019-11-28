On Friday night, the St. James Area girls basketball team tipped off their season with a 53-41 victory over Nicollet, marking the second year in a row the Saints have knocked off the Raiders on opening night.

The Saints held a 19-18 lead at halftime in a defensive struggle. Nicollet held a 10-3 lead early on, but the Saints battled back taking an 11-10 lead. The rest of the half was a back and forth battle.

St. James came out firing in the second half, with Chloe Mickelson, Taylor Sodeman, and Ellie Becker extending the St. James lead to 32-21. The Raiders answered with an 8-3 run, using their press to force turnovers and cut the lead down to six with eight minutes left.

Steve Witcraft's crew refocused and closed out Nicollet, slowly pulling away down the stretch. The difference for the Saints was the free-throw line. St. James shot 16/19 from the stripe, while Nicollet went just 15/32.

Nicollet was able to shut down Kaydi Anderson, using their zone defense to hold the senior center to zero points. Anderson was also victimized by foul trouble.

Mickelson led the Saints with 16 points. Becker scored 12, while freshman Taylor Sodeman scored ten. Sodeman also had ten rebounds. Torri Mohwinkel scored six, Kelsey Grunewald had five, and Jaelyn Haler scored four to go with ten rebounds.

Marah Hulke led the Raiders in points with 12. Megan Frutiger had 11. Zoey Weller chipped in seven, Hayley Selby had six, and Jill Thompson scored five.