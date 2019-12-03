When you board a bus to go play in a place nicknamed "Hockeytown, USA," you're not expecting anything to come easily.

That held true for the Crookston girls' hockey team Tuesday night.

Warroad, the No. 2 team in Class A, did whatever it wanted, dispatching the youthful Pirates by a score of 10-0 and outshooting them 56-3.

Crookston dropped to 1-5 with the loss.

"For us, it's being able to compete for the full 51 minutes," said head coach Tim Moe. "You can play really well for 10 minutes, but as soon as you relax for a second you're gonna end up with the puck in your net."

That was the story of the first period. All three of the Warriors' goals, according to Moe, were preventable, the result of some shakiness and nerves from his team.

In the second period, Warroad scored just twice, as the Pirates tightened the ship a little bit.

"We cleaned up for the most part in the second," Moe said. "We did a nice job keeping them to the outside."

But towards the end of the second, Crookston started to wear down, and the Warriors took full advantage after the break. They pumped in five goals in the third period for the final margin.

Madison LaVergne, Geno Hendrickson and Marlie Johnston scored two goals apiece for Warroad.

"I thought we got better, but it's not enough against a team like Warroad," Moe said. "It's good the girls got to see where they need to get to, but the bottom line is we need to get more shots on net and we need to be better in the defensive zone."

As the Pirates look to rebound, they hope that Tuesday night serves as a learning experience.

"All six people on the ice have to be working as one instead of just doing your thing," Moe said. "If you're doing your own thing, you're just not going to be able to win a competitive hockey game. You can't win a game, or even compete, against a team like Warroad if you're doing it on individual skill.

"We have some individual skill, but Warroad puts it all together in the team concept, and it's important for us to see that."

UP NEXT: The Pirates head south to play Morris-Benson on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.