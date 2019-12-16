The Crookston girls' hockey team came back from a 4-1 deficit to Fergus Falls to tie the game, but the Otters scored two late goals to win, 6-5, on Saturday in Fergus Falls.

"We showed resiliency," said Pirates head coach Tim Moe. "We got down, and kids never gave up. They kept working hard and were able to fight back."

Fergus Falls scored first, but Cassie Solheim (8, F) scored for Crookston five minutes later. However, the Otters found the net twice more before the first period was over.

"You could just hear the kids talk about, we could get this back, we're fine, we just have to take care of ourselves," Moe said.

After the Otters scored a goal two minutes into the second period, the Pirates did just that. Kendall Bergquist (So., F) scored off an assist from Dillynn Wallace (So., F), Nora Peterson (Jr., F) scored on a power play, and Catherine Tiedemann (Jr., F), Crookston's leading scorer a season ago, scored her first goal of the season off assists from Bergquist and Wallace.

"I think their goaltenders didn't play fantastic, there's some that they'd want back," Moe said. "But we talked to the kids about shooting the puck, getting the puck to the net, going for rebounds, and we were able to ... get the shot through and get kids to the net."

Fergus Falls scored with just 14 seconds to go in the second period, however, taking a 5-4 lead into the final period.

The Otters went up by two goals midway through the third, but Breck Fugelberg (Sr., F) answered right back with a goal off assists from Jenna Seaver (So., F) and Bergquist.

The Pirates pulled Grace Koshney (Jr., G) late in the game, looking for an equalizer, but didn't find it.

The loss dropped the Pirates to 4-5 on the season.

UP NEXT: Crookston plays East Grand Forks at the Crookston Sports Center on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Pirates lost in their season opener to the Green Wave, 8-0, in East Grand Forks.

