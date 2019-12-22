Only three varsity wrestlers suited up on Saturday at the Pizza Ranch Invite in Jackson.

Troy Parulski finished fourth at 113. The senior won his first match via pin against Dalton Werner, after receiving a bye in the first round. Parulski was then defeated by Mason Gehloff of Waseca by major decision 16-2. In the third-place match, Parulski lost to Marshall Larson of Aitkin.

At 126, Wyatt Westcott won his first match by pin over Johnny Gomez, but was then defeated by eventual champion Logan O'Connor. In the wrestle backs, Westcott was once again victorious by a pin, winning over Noah Mehlhaff. Westcott's day concluded in the consolation semi-finals, falling to Oliver O'Brien via pin.

Peyton Engelking finished fourth overall in the 220 weight class.

Engelking won his first match against Payten Haack with just two seconds remaining in the second round. Engelking then knocked off Ayden Voix in the quarterfinals. Engelking was then pinned by Sam Dunker of Jackson County Central in the semifinals. In the third-place match, Engelking was the victim of a pin by Cole Hennings.

Individual winners:

106: Nathan Trotter, Aitkin

113: Mason Gehloff, Waseca

120: Eric Carrasco, Minneota

126: Logan O'Connor, Harrisburg

132: Braden Sehr, Canton

138: Kellyn March, Canton

145: Brett Willaby, Windom-Mountain Lake

152: Jaden Dominesse, Canton

160: Kaden Laubach, Canton

170: Shaeden Scheidt, Canton

182: Trey Stauffacher, Harrisburg

195: Cullen Rutten, Canton

220: Marshall Baldwin, Canton

285: Scot Edwards, Adrian

Full team scores:

1. Canton 277.5

2. Jackson County Central 170.0

3. Harrisburg 161.0

4. Minneota 116.0

5. Aitkin 115.0

6. Worthington 90.0

7. Adrian Area 84.0

8. Waseca 83.5

9. Windom-Mountain Lake 65.0

10. West Lyon 56.5

11. United South Central 52.0

12. Wabasha-Kellogg 50.0

13. New Richland-H-E-G 49.0

14. Sioux City East 40.0

15. Lake Crystal-Welcome Memorial Area 36.0

16. St. James Area 35.0

17. Luverne 21.0

18. Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther Jayhawks 0.0