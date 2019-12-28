Freshman goaltender stonewalls Pirates until the closing minutes of the third.

The Pirate girls' hockey team took the ice at Crookston Sports Center Friday evening against the Jamestown Bluejays in a contest that pitted two evenly matched teams, but in the end strong performances by a couple of Jamestown players, junior Ella Roaldson, with a goal and two assists, and freshman goalie Jada Nelson, who stopped all but one of 20 shots fired at her by the Pirates, carried Jamestown to a 4-1 win.



The Pirates outshot the Bluejays 20-15, but Nelson came up big on several occasions, including a couple from point-blank range. She also stopped eighth-grader Raina Satrom on a second period breakaway.



Crookston High School alum, one-time Pirate girls' hockey standout and former UND women's hockey player Shannon Kaiser, in her fourth year as a volunteer assistant coach for the Bluejays, agreed that Nelson was a difference-maker in Friday's game.

"She was stellar," Kaiser tells the Times. "It has been really fun to watch her improve game by game."



The first period was back-and-forth and scoreless until the closing minutes, when Jamestown's Abby Grounds fired a wobbly wrist shot from just past the slot that found its way through the pads of Pirate freshman goalie Kailee Magsam. Magsam, who's seen very limited varsity action so far this season, probably would like to have that one back. But, to her credit, Jamestown's second goal got past her when a shot going wide was redirected by a Bluejay skate inches from the crease, and Jamestown's third goal, scored by Roaldson, was a high, hard wrist shot from in close that zoomed over Magsam's shoulder and almost went bar-down.



The game was 4-0 until the final handful of minutes in the third stanza. The Pirates got on the board on the power play when eighth-grader Morgan Nelson got a shot past Nelson from the blue line. Assisting were senior Kylee Meier and junior MacKenze Epema.



The non-Section 8A loss brings the Pirates' record to 6-8. Jamestown is 3-4 after the win. The Pirates are scheduled to be back in action again at home on Saturday against Grand Forks. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. at Crookston Sports Center.