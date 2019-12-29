Pirates dominate stat sheet, but too many missed opportunities lead to a Saturday loss at home.

On a snowy Saturday at Crookston Sports Center, the Pirate girls' hockey team had multiple breakaways, a half-dozen power plays, had 26 shots on goal to 9 by the Grand Forks Knightriders and carried much of the play. But there's only one statistic that truly matters, the final score, and on that data point the Pirates came up a bit short, losing 3-2.

The loss drops the Pirates to 6-9 on the season. Although they played some solid hockey Friday and Saturday, they finished the weekend 0-2, although Saturday's loss to Grand Forks and Friday's 4-1 loss to Jamestown were both of the non-section variety.

Freshman Kailee Magsam got the nod in net for both games, as regular varsity starting goalie Grace Koshney was held out.

The Pirates were strong for the most part in all three periods on Saturday, but Knightriders goalie Kaylee Baker, a freshman, kept the Pirates scoreless in all but the second stanza. After playing a strong first period but finding themselves in a 2-0 hole, the Pirates came out flying in the middle period and subsequently knotted the score. On the first goal, eighth-grade defenseman Morgan Nelson fired a wrist shot from near the point that was deflected and got past Baker. A few minutes later, junior defenseman MacKenze Epema followed suit, firing a wrist shot from a few feet inside the blue line that found the back of the net.

The Pirates had many quality scoring chances in the third period, but it was Grand Forks that scored the lone goal, which turned out to be the game-winner.

Grand Forks improves to 5-3 on the season with the win.

The Pirates will return to the ice, again at home, when they host Devils Lake on Thursday, Jan. 2. Puck drops at 7 p.m.