Minnesota Crookston women's basketball dropped an NSIC game to St. Cloud State, 69-48, on Friday evening in St. Cloud.

The Golden Eagles fell to 2-9 and 1-6 in NSIC play, while the Huskies improved to 7-4 with a conference record of 4-3.

St. Cloud State went on a 20-2 run to begin the game, before UMC narrowed the deficit to 24-11 by the end of the first quarter. The Huskies then used runs at the start and end of the second quarter to go into halftime leading 40-25.

The Golden Eagles pulled to within seven points at the start of the third quarter before SCSU scored 14 of the next 17, going into the final quarter up 58-41.

Minnesota Crookston didn't come closer than 14 points in the fourth quarter, as St. Cloud State won its fifth straight game against the Golden Eagles.

Alyssa Peterson (Fr., G) scored 17 points on five 3-pointers to lead the way for UMC. Kylie Post (So., G), Abby Guidinger (Jr., G/F) and Mary Burke (R-Fr., F) chipped in with eight, seven and seven, respectively.

The Huskies had a balanced attack with five players in double digits scoring: Nikki Kilboten (14), Kelsey Peschel (12), Brehna Evans (10), Madelin Dammann (10) and Katrina Theis (10).

For the game, SCSU shot just 40.6 percent, but outrebounded the Golden Eagles by a 46-25 margin and forced 16 turnovers. Minnesota Crookston, meanwhile, shot an even worse 33.3 percent.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles play at Minnesota-Duluth Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Bulldogs are 10-3 with a 7-0 mark in the NSIC.

