MAHNOMEN — Crookston wrestling dominated the Mahnomen-Waubun dual tournament on Friday, winning all four of its matches to improve to 8-7 in duals on the season.

The Pirates beat Red Lake County Central 45-23, Wadena-Deer Creek 41-27, Pelican Rapids 44-24 and capped off the day with a win over hosts Mahnomen-Waubun, 45-21.

Crookston didn't have to do much against Red Lake County Central, winning five of the first six matches by forfeit. Just five weights were actually wrestled, of which the Pirates won two. Against Wadena-Deer Creek, the Pirates took a 41-15 lead before dropping the last two matches.

Crookston got out to another hot start against Pelican Rapids, winning the first seven matches, six by pin. The Pirates then won seven of their first eight matches against Mahnomen-Waubun in the day's final dual.

Three Crookston wrestlers won all four of their matches and were named to the all-tournament team: Spencer Ness at 120 pounds, Cameron Weiland at 132 and Braxton Volker at 138. Carter Coauette (106 pounds) and Ethan Boll (182 pounds) were also undefeated for the tournament.

UP NEXT: The Pirates are at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7 to take on Polk County rivals Fertile-Beltrami in a dual beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Falcons are 3-1 on the season.

