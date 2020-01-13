Minnesota Crookston baseball is hosting camps for grades 7-12 on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Minnesota Crookston Sports Center.

The day will consist of two separate camps: a hitting and defensive camp from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and a pitching and catching camp from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Each individual camp costs $75, and both camps together cost $125 to attend.

The objective of the hitting and defensive camp is to cover all aspects of becoming a fundamentally sound offensive player. The campers will do drills that current Minnesota Crookston players use to develop better movement patterns and train a more consistent and successful swing path.

Through the use of Rapsodo, each player will get measured in their exit velocity, launch angle, and distance each ball is hit.

The pitching and catching camp will include instruction from head coach Steve Gust and assistant coach Alec DeMaria, a former Division II pitcher at University of Mary.

Through the use of weighted balls and Rapsodo technology, this camp will place an emphasis on lower-half development, as well as arm speed to safely and effectively generate pitching velocity. Both the pitching and catching segments of the camp will be centered on the fundamentals of each position.

For more information on the camps, visit https://baseball.umcsportscamps.com/ or contact Coach Steve Gust at sjgust@umn.edu or Assistant Coach Max Casper at caspe100@umn.edu.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.