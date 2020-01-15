With her team in a close battle on the road, Emma Borowicz decided she’d take over.



The junior scored 26 points, tying a season high, to lead Crookston girls’ basketball to a 79-60 win over Badger/Greenbush-Middle River on Tuesday night in Greenbush.



The win moved the Pirates to 13-2, while dropping the Gators to 11-4.



Crookston’s 79 points were its most of its season, and came three days after its previous high, a 76-32 win over Cass Lake-Bena last Saturday.



On Tuesday, however, the Pirates didn’t fly out of the gates, instead feeling BGMR out. They trailed 10-9 early and played essentially even until midway through the half.



“We executed pretty well to start the game and we got some open looks,” said Crookston head coach Darin Zimmerman. “We just didn't convert on some of those opportunities.”



Borowicz changed that. With under two minutes before halftime, she hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, recorded a steal and an assist, and gave the Pirates a 33-21 halftime lead and a boost going into the locker room.



“She was pretty locked in for the entire game,” Zimmerman said. “But she just took it to a different level (at the end of the half).”



Once Crookston got rolling, it couldn’t be stopped. The Pirates began the second half on a 21-7 run, as Borowicz kept pouring it on and Hayden Winjum (So., G) and Halle Winjum (8, G) both got into the action too. From there, the Gators didn’t have enough to mount a comeback.



Hayden Winjum finished with 15 points, while Halle Winjum scored 13.



“Hayden disrupted their offense all night, and she was pretty good on offense too,” Zimmerman said. “She took it to the rim quite a bit and attacked quite well. … Halle attacked and had a super efficient game. … (She did) a really good job faciltating and led the break for us and set her teammates up and got plenty of assists.”



Kasey Cwikla (Sr., F) scored nine points, Abby Borowicz (Fr., G) scored seven, Dani Boyle (Sr., G) scored five, Gretchen Theis (Sr., G) scored three and Madison Hoiland (So., F) scored one.



While Crookston’s offense clicked most of the night, Zimmerman thought the Pirates also had a fine defensive performance.



“Everybody was doing their role really well and rotating well,” he said. “We didn't give a lot of easy opportunities early on, and that continued on. During that second half surge for us, it was everybody. Kasey was lockdown on her girl, Gretchen and Dani did a good job as well.”



UP NEXT: Crookston is off until next Tuesday, Jan. 21, when it will be at home to take on Ada-Borup. The Cougars are currently 9-1 in Section 6A.

