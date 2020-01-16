In their first home match of the season, St. James wrestling honored the careers of their six senior wrestlers against rival New Ulm.

On the mat, the Saints led 37-32 heading into the final match of the night between Koltin Johnson and Colby Wenninger. The senior Wenninger pinned Johnson in 48 seconds, giving New Ulm a 38-37 victory, spoiling the senior's big night.

Following a fall by Parker Kamm on fellow eighth-grader Kollin Anderson, Troy Parulski put the Saints on the board with a 12-4 decision over Logan Lee.

"Troy being willing to wrestle up at 113 when he weighed in at 106 shows senior leadership," said head coach Jake Johnson.

Carter Brandes pinned Gadiel Velasco in 58 seconds at 120. Wyatt Westcott came out victorious in an 8-1 decision, at 126.

"Westcott wrestled a tough kid and picked up a big win for us," said Johnson. "Over the course of Christmas break, he was really working hard and that was one of his best matches he's wrestled all year. It's great to see that on senior night."

Following a Jackson Bode pin over Josh Olivares, Emilio Goring and Austin Knickrehm were awarded victories via forfeits, putting St. James on top at 19-18.

Jackson Miest lost to Ryan Wiltscheck in a 13-2 decision, giving New Ulm the lead right back at 22-19

The Saints regained the lead following a forfeit in favor of Derek Fast.

At 170, Tallin Johnson wrestled up from 160 to match up against Cole Ranweiler.

Ranweiler entered the night 24-1 with 17 pins in his junior season, with his only loss coming to Jace Paplow at the Redwood River Riot.

In a battle of a pair of state hopefuls, Johnson was able to pick up a big pin in the second round, giving the Saints a 31-22 lead.

"[Tallin] weighed in ten pounds lighter than Ranweiler and he's no slouch by any means," said Johnson. "We bumped Tallin up, and honestly, for a little bit there, I didn't know if it was going to be a great decision because it was kind of back and forth. But I knew Tallin, when he's in those positions, is so tough and strong."

Freddy Carreon was defeated by John Mehlop at 182. St. James forfeited the 195 spot, putting the Eagles up 32-31.

At 225, Peyton Engelking pinned Julian Hernandez, putting the Saints up 37-32 heading into the final match of the evening, where Johnson was quickly pinned by Wenninger.

Engelking exacted his revenge on Hernandez, who bested the St. James senior two weeks prior.

"He benefits from wrestling Tallin a lot and coach Wargula so he gets a lot of practice with guys who know what they're doing," said Johnson. "He's willing to learn and willing to work. He's just been stepping in and stepping up for us."