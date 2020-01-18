With a powerful winter storm moving through much of Minnesota this weekend, and a blizzard warning for the Red River Valley area in effect until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, it's not a surprise that Crookston sports schedules have been impacted.

Here's a look at what games have been changed:

Boys' basketball: The Pirates were originally supposed to play Wadena-Deer Creek at home on Friday night. Instead, the two teams will meet on Saturday, Feb. 1, also in Crookston.

This means Crookston's next game is at Barnesville on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Girls' basketball: The Pirates were off this weekend. Their next game isn't until Jan. 21, when they'll be at home against Ada-Borup.

Boys' hockey: Crookston was scheduled to play Northern Lakes on Saturday afternoon in Pequot Lakes. Head coach Josh Hardy told the Times that the two teams are trying to find a makeup date that will suit both of them.

The Pirates' next game is at home against Kittson County Central on Jan. 21.

Girls' hockey: The Pirates' home game against Bemidji was supposed to be Friday night, but has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4. In addition, Crookston's game at Devils Lake, which was originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, will now be on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Crookston's next game is on Friday, Jan. 24 at home against Morris-Benson Area.

Wrestling: The Pirates were going to compete at the Thief River Falls Tourney Saturday but withdrew. The tournament itself is still going on, but just five of an original 16 teams are competing.

Head coach Wes Hanson told the Times that Crookston will look to make up the tournament with another event. He mentioned Saturday, Feb. 8 as a possible date.

For the time being, the Pirates are next scheduled to compete at the Grand Rapids Tourney on Saturday, Jan. 25.

UMC: The Golden Eagle men's and women's basketball teams are both on the road this weekend. The women lost at Winona State, 75-55, on Friday, while the men fell to the Warriors, 80-66.

Both teams are at Upper Iowa Saturday afternoon.

