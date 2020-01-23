Coming off a dominant win against United South Central, the St. James Area girls basketball team looked primed for another easy win against Blue Earth Area on Thursday.

However, the lady Saints scuffled in the opening half, trailing Blue Earth 22-11 with under four minutes to go against the one-win Bucs.

"I told the girls we needed to put more pressure on them, and we need to play better defense," said head coach Steve Witcraft. "Our goal was to not give them any layups and we gave them layups. They ran some really nice back-picks and we hadn't seen that type of offense. Once we adjusted to what they wanted to do, that really turned it around for us."

A Kelsey Grunewald and-one and a bucket by Taylor Sodeman had St. James down by just five after an ugly first 18 minutes.

A corner three by Tea Armstrong was immediately answered by a three from Chloe Mickelson to cut the lead to three, sparking a 13-1 rally to open up the second half. Jaelyn Haler hit a pair of free throws, trimming the lead down to just one. Sodeman scored, putting the Saints up for the first time since the early minutes.

Mickelson hit two free throws, and Grunewald scored back-to-back buckets, which were followed up by a big help-side block, capping off an impressive sequence for the junior forward.

Freshman Eloise Blair finally stopped the bleeding for Blue Earth with under seven minutes to go to cut the lead down to 33-29.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Kaydi Anderson came alive scoring the Saints' next six points, and hauling in clutch rebounds to keep the Saints ahead.

"She was a little frustrated because the girls were missing her inside," said Witcraft. "We talked about making a concerted effort to get her touches. When she gets touches, she provides a huge mismatch in there, especially when she gets it on the drop step and can layup it in."

With the Saints up by five with under three minutes to go, Mickelson provided the dagger, hitting her second three of the game to push the hosts lead to 42-34.

St. James held on the final minutes for a 48-40 win.

On Monday night, the ladies flipped the script from their offensive struggles against Blue Earth, blowing out Granada-Huntley-East Chain-Truman-Martin Luther Jaguars 74-52 in front of a capacity crowd at the St. James Event Center for Coaches vs. Cancer.

"I told the girls this is one of those fun games because there's a lot of people watching," said Witcraft. "There's probably a lot of them that haven't seen the girls play this year and it's kind of nice to show them that we can shoot the ball too."

St. James found themselves trailing 18-15 with 8:00 left in the half. A Jaylen Haler three tied the game, and a bucket by Taylor Sodeman pushed the Saints ahead with 6:01 to go.

The baskets by the underclassmen ignited a 21-5 run by the Saints, using full-court pressure to force the Jaguars into turnovers, quickly expanding the lead to 39-23 at the half.

The turnover bug bit St. James early in the second half, and the Jaguars cut the lead down to 12 with over 9:00 minutes to go.

An 8-0 burst from the Saints, sparked by a pair of Chloe Mickelson threes, pushed the lead back up to 57-37, and, in the process, putting to bed any hopes of a comeback.

"I think that's the best we've shot all year," said Witcraft. "We got some open looks. Ellie [Becker] finally hit a three, which is probably her first three in six games. Jaelyn was looking to shoot. Addie [Bowers] had a couple of threes so it was fun to watch."

The Saints knocked down ten threes as a roster, and also hauled in 53 rebounds, and racked up 16 steals.

Sodeman had a monster game, with 18 points, nine rebounds, and four steals off the bench, once again providing big-time production as a freshman.

Kelsey Grunewald had a double-double, with ten points and ten rebounds. Mickelson finished with 12 on the strength of four threes. Kaydi Anderson had four points to go along with 13 rebounds. Haler finished with nine and eight. Bowers finished with six, Becker scored five.

Sailor Mohlenbrock finished with four, Torri Mohwinkel finished with three, and Madelyn Malmgren had one.

The 74-point outburst is the Saints' highest-scoring game of the season and improves their record to 8-6.

The next two weeks will present a big challenge for the upstart lady Saints, with their next six games against Maple River, Waseca, St. Clair, Fairmont, Luverne, and St. Peter, all teams with above .500 records.