On Tuesday night, the St. James Area wrestling team joined together with the Watonwan County Relay For Life to help raise money in the fight against cancer. Each of the wrestlers for the Saints honored someone who has battled cancer to wrestle for.

"It's a nice night," said head coach Jake Johnson. "I can attach to how important it is to donate and research because my mom has battled cancer for a long time. It's one of those things where everyone deals with it and everyone has to come together to work as a team to beat it and combat it. It's fun to see the guys and who they are wrestling for. It's awesome to see and it goes to show how close it is for every family."

The very first match of the night for the Saints was cause for celebration, as senior Troy Parulski earned his 75th career victory against Kaden Johnson of Waseca via fall.

Eighth-grader Kollin Anderson was pinned by Mason Gehloff, the #1 wrestler at the 113 weight class in Class-AA. The pin of Anderson was followed up by a pin of Gadiel Velasco by Luke Osweiler at 120 pounds. At 126, Wyatt Westcott lost a hard-fought duel against Oliver O'Brien, with the Bluejay coming out on top in a 6-2.

Following a Cesar Olivares forfeit win, Josh Olivares and Austin Knickrehm were both knocked off. Tallin Johnson received a forfeit victory, but the Saints were open the next four weight classes, and Waseca opened up a 46-18 lead.

In the last match, Peyton Engelking was defeated by Payten Haack 4-3, with Haack getting two points in the final seconds.

The Saints forfeited the heavyweight spot, and Waseca rolled to a 55-18 victory.

St. James was able to get into the win column against Madelia, winning handily 60-3.

The Saints recorded five pins during the match, including Tallin Johnson's pin in just :12 over Ramiro Zamora. Parulski, Josh Olivares, Knickrehm, and freshman Derek Fast all joining Johnson in the pin department.

"Yesterday, Derek was at the ninth-grade qualifier and wrestled really well in that tournament, and beat a junior tonight," said Johnson. "He knocked off a guy who, I guarantee you Madelia didn't think we were going to win that match, so I thought that showed great heart."

Anderson, Westcott, Goring, Engelking, and Koltin Johnson received victories via forfeit.

St. James' last match, pitted against Pipestone, started with some fireworks at the 113 slot, with Kollin Anderson and Davis Budden scrapping for three hard-fought periods. In round one, Anderson almost pinned Budden, with coaches, teammates, and those in the stands urging on the middle schooler. In round two, the roles switched, with Budden getting Anderson on his back for the majority of the period. After an exhaustive first four minutes, Anderson prevailed with a 12-8 victory.

"Kollin wrestled the #1 guy in the state against Waseca, and he stepped into that position," said Johnson. "So in terms of being a team guy, we saw it all from him tonight. Next match we reward him a little bit with a forfeit. The Pipestone match was an absolute war. He had the kid on his back several times, fought super hard in the match and comes away with a nice win. You couldn't ask more out of a young guy than you got out of him in that match."

As the teams traded victories from the 120 slot all the way through the 160 slot, the Saints found themselves down just 25-16, before four consecutive forfeits put the Arrows in the lead for good.

At 220, Engelking earned a fall victory over Jayden Hoss in just 23 seconds.

In the final spar of the night, Koltin Johnson was pinned by Caden Miller in the first round, capping off a 49-22 victory for Pipestone.