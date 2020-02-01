Crookston boys' basketball snuck past Warroad, 72-70, in a Section 8AA game at Crookston High School on Friday night thanks to a late basket by Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) with four seconds left.

The Pirates improved to 7-9, 4-7 in section play, while the Warriors fell to 8-8 and 2-5, respectively.

Crookston finished off a season sweep of Warroad on Friday, after winning the first meeting, 75-66, in Warroad on Dec. 4.

The Pirates led 38-25 at halftime and held on the rest of the way.

Caden Osborn (Sr., C) scored 23 points and Bruggeman scored 19 to lead the way for Crookston. Evan Grover had the hot hand for Warroad, scoring 29 points.

UP NEXT: Crookston has another home section game against Wadena-Deer Creek on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Wolverines are 10-6, 4-3 in Section 8AA South.

