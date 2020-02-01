St James wrestling completed a 3-2 week, picking up wins against St. Clair, Luverne, and Le Sueur-Henderson on Tuesday after dropping a pair in a triangular meet on Thursday.

On Thursday, Saints wrestling sparred against #6 in Class-A Blue Earth Area and New Richland-H-E-G, with the Saints coming out on the losing end in both matches.

In their first match, the Saints were beaten by Blue Earth Area 65-10.

Troy Parulski kicked off the night with a win over Caleb Langager by major decision 14-2. The Saints forfeited seven matches, while Gadiel Velasco, Wyatt Westcott, Josh Olivares, Austin Knickrehm, and Koltin Johnson were defeated in play.

Peyton Engelking recorded the only other win for the Saints, picking up a fall against Nick Lawrence.

Parulski and Engelking were joined by Westcott in the winner's circle against New Richland-H-E-G, as the Saints fell 63-15.

On Tuesday night, the Saints held a quad meet in the event center, sweeping Le Sueur-Henderson, Luverne, and St. Clair on home mats.

The Saints opened their play with a 48-24 win against Le Sueur.

The Saints found themselves down 12-6 after Gadiel Velasco was pinned by Sam Gupton.

The eighth-grader would bounce back in his next two matches.

With the match tied at 18 all, Tallin Johnson recorded a pin at 152 putting the Saints up 24-18, a lead they would not relinquish.

Derek Fast, Jarrett Durheim, and Peyton Engelking all were recipients of forfeits. In this last match, Koltin Johnson won via fall over Noe Sanchez at the 1:10 mark.

St. James was shorthanded on the night, as two varsity regulars- Wyatt Westcott and Austin Knickrehm- were not able to suit up.

"It just came down to guys filling in our lineup," said head coach Jake Johnson. "Against LeSueur, we got ourselves into a bit of a hole but guys were able to save us some points. A lot of times it just comes down to getting guys on the mat and filling out a team."

Against Luverne, St. James faced a 25-12 deficit after three straight victories from the Cardinals overshadowed a pin by Velasco.

However, the Cardinals were open in every round with the exception of the 170 weight class, leading to another 48-24 decision in favor of the Saints.

Prior to their final match of the night, the Saints were led out onto the mat by future Saints in the youth wrestling program, who took part in pre-game warmups with the club.

"It was a fun night to have the Cyclones out here being a part of it," said Johnson. "I was very impressed by our guys warming up with them, doing the things that make those younger wrestlers feel important."

In their final dual of the night, St. James took an early 12-6 on Velasco's second pin of the night.

"His attitude this year has been phenomenal," said Johnson. "He wrestles against good guys in the room. He knows that he's an eighth-grader and that he's going to take some losses but he's gotten so good with his hips and he just has that feel. That half Nelson in the second match he just buried that kid in the half. The next match the kid had double hooks and he just launched guy, got him on his back and pinned him. We lost that match, we lose the dual."

An 18-6 lead quickly turned into a tie at 18 with pins from Lucas Kruse and Jack Klinder.

After a forfeit in favor of Tallin Johnson put the Saints ahead, Fast and Rathman were each pinned in under a minute, putting St. Clair in the lead.

A forfeit by St. James gave the Cyclones a 36-24 lead. Two forfeits by St. Clair tied the match at 36, where the Saints were awarded the victory on criteria of fewer forfeits.

"We had talked a little about controlling the things that we can control," said Johnson. "We can control our effort and what we do on the mat. It's a long season and you see some guys dragging a bit. We're going to have a tough night against Fairmont, who is ranked very highly in AA. But I feel like getting this, going forward, was as positive as could be and at the right time."

Fairmont/Martin County West is ranked #2 in Class AA.