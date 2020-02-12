Crookston wrestling hosted the quarterfinal round of the Section 8A team wrestling tournament against Fosston-Bagley on Tuesday night, losing 36-34.

The Pirates finished their team season with a 12-9 record, while the Brawlers improved to 17-9 and advanced to Friday's semifinal and final rounds.



Carter Coauette (Fr.) won the starting match with a major decision and four points, scoring 16-3 at 106 pounds. "Carter really set the pace for the night," said coach Wes Hanson.

Ethan Bowman (Fr.) lost 0-2 to Brawler Keegan Senger in sudden death at 113 pounds. Before the thirty second mark, Zach Brown (Jr.) earned a pin at 120 pounds, pushing the Pirates ahead 10-3. Nolan Dans (Jr.) took his round 7-2 with a decision at 126 pounds.



Cam Weiland (Jr.) made a pin a minute and a half into his match at 132 pounds, pulling the Pirates ahead 19-3. Braxton Volker (Fr.) followed up with a 16-0 decision, winning five points at 138 pounds. Hunter Knutson (Fr.) extended the Pirate lead to 30-3, winning with a pin three minutes into his match at 145 pounds.

"Knutson and Coauette were great tonight," Hanson said. "Both really dug their heels in and wore down their opponents."

Fosston-Bagley proceeded to come back strong, scoring three pins in a row, the gap closing to 30-21. Ethan Boll (Fr.) won the last Pirate victory of the night 17-4 at 182 pounds, setting the score to 34-21.

After the Pirates forfeited a match, two more Brawler victories tipped the scales.

"All the boys really came in with the Pirate mentality today," Hanson said. "To compete aggressively and work hard."

UP NEXT: While Crookston's team season came to an end Tuesday, the Pirates still have plenty of wrestling left, with the Section 8A individual tournament set to take place at Crookston High School on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.



"This was a tough way to end the dual season," Hanson said. "But we are a week and a half from individual contests, and I know they'll compete the best they can."

