Despite strong second-half shooting, Crookston boys' basketball fell to Barnesville, 79-60, in a Section 8AA game in Crookston on Monday evening.

The Pirates (8-14 overall, 5-11 section) lost their third straight game, while the Trojans (15-7, 12-5) finished off a season sweep after beating Crookston 84-68 in Barnesville on Jan. 21.

The absence of Crookston's leading scorer and rebounder, Caden Osborn (Sr., C), was plain as day. Barnesville big men Kaden Zenzen and Matt Samuelson exploited size advantages down low, while point guard Adam Tonsfeldt followed up his 36-point outing last time against the Pirates with another high-scoring night.

The Trojans, who led 39-20 at halftime, went on a 20-3 run from the end of the first half into the beginning of the second, and led by as many as 32 points at one point. But the Pirates showed plenty of heart and made just enough shots to keep things mildly interesting throughout.

Powered by hot shooting by its backcourt of Walker Winjum (Sr., G), Easton Tangquist (Jr., G), Jack Garmen (So., G) and Jacob Hesby (So., G), Crookston went on a 27-10 run to cut the lead to 67-52 with four minutes to play.

The Pirates wouldn't come any closer, though, as Barnesville put the game out of reach with a 10-3 run.

Winjum paced Crookston with 20 points. Tangquist added 17, Garmen chipped in with 12, Hesby scored six, Joseph Ramirez (Sr., F) scored three and Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) scored two.

Tonsfeldt led the Trojans with 29 points.

UP NEXT: Crookston travels to Erskine for a non-section game against Win-E-Mac on Tuesday. The Patriots started the season 0-10, but have improved to 8-15 and are on a three-game winning streak.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.