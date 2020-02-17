Following a 22-point loss at the hands of St. Peter on Friday night, the St. James Area boys basketball team welcomed in an old friend back to St. James High School on Saturday against Mankato-Loyola, coached by St. James graduate Sam Carlson.

His return to St. James also brought a unique opportunity, a chance to coach against his little brother, Saints sharpshooting guard Logan Carlson.

The hosts came out firing, with Derrick Halvorson, Logan Carlson, and Sawyer Evans all connecting from long range.

Up 15-9, a quick 8-0 run by Mankato-Loyola put the Crusaders in front. Another long-range connection by Halvorson put the Saints back in front. Hayden Jones added a pair of free throws and the Saints led 20-17. Another 8-0 run behind six points from Matthew Kujawa had the Crusaders up 25-20. A pair of threes from Evans and Carlson put St. James in front again.

Down 31-28 with three minutes left in the half, Carlson victimized his older brother's squad with a nasty crossover, spilling senior Ben Ellingworth, and finished through contact, igniting the home crowd.

More threes by Carlson, Halvorson, and Michael Suarez late in the half had the Saints up 42-38 at the break in a fast-paced high-energy first 18 minutes.

"That was our number one key we talked about before the game just to come out and be ready and have good energy," said head coach Spencer Monson.

With four minutes left in the second half, the visitors had erased St. James' four-point lead and found themselves up by nine.

Halvorson connected on a corner three but was immediately matched by Lawson Godfrey.

Suarez responded with a three of his own and struck again with his third three of the game with 2:30 left.

A free throw by Matthew Helget pushed the lead up to 74-68. With 2:10 left, Halvorson knocked down another three.

On St. James' next possession, Halvorson, this time from the opposite corner, launched another three, which took a high bounce off the far side rim, and fell favorably in the senior's favor, tying the game and sending the Event Center in a frenzy.

"Derrick has been around for a while and he's got a nose for the basket," said Monson. "It's nice to have a senior that can score like that."

Halvorson finished with a game-high 29.

The eruption forced Carlson to use a timeout to settle down his squad. The timeout did the trick, and freshman Simon Morgan hit the go-ahead bucket with 1:10 left, and the game-clincher with :20 left, as the Crusaders escaped with an 80-74 win.

"We just had to not panic," said Carlson. "I felt like we were up eight or nine four separate times and they'd hit a couple of threes. The important thing was that we hit our free throws. And that was what we didn't do at the beginning of the year when we lost a bunch of close games."

St. James connected on 17 three-pointers on the evening.

"We're a pretty good shooting team and we finally saw that a little bit tonight," said Monson. "It opens things up when we're able to hit shots. But when we're hitting shots we just have to defend a little better."

With the win over his hometown team, Carlson's club has now won five out of their last six games.

"I kind of couldn't wait for it to be over to be honest," said Carlson. "They've been struggling but they're a good team. They've played St. Peter and Waseca. I kept telling our guys to not look at their record because they're a good team and they were due for a night where they hit shots."

The younger Carlson finished with 12 points, all in the first half.

"I hated coaching against him, he's my little brother. But he played hard, they all played hard. I've known these kids for a long time so it was a fun night. It sucks someone has to lose because we both played well."

"It was fun," said Logan. "Sam's the biggest competitor I know. I love competing and he loves competing, we love each other but on the court, there's no mercy."

With one son on each side of the battle, Saturday's matchup provided a unique perspective for family and friends in attendance.

"We kind of came down on Sam to be a good big brother," said father Lee Carlson. "From the time Logan could stand he was throwing balls at him and when he could move he was teaching him how to run routes, so he's been a really positive and supportive big brother. But you could tell leading up to the game they were pretty anxious about getting started."

Freshman Lawson Godfrey paced Mankato-Loyola with 27 points. Helget finished with 10. Kujana had 11 off the bench.

In addition to Halvorson's 29 and Carlson's 12, Jones poured in 15 for the Saints. Suarez had nine.

On Tuesday, Carlson and Jones combined for 57 points as St. James blew out one-win Windom 88-66.

Junior Michael Suarez earned his first varsity start in place of Sawyer Evans and scored three points.

"He's just been playing well and we were looking for a spark to do something different. Just to change up the rotation a little bit and I think it worked okay tonight."

The Saints lept out to a 15-6 lead and never looked back, taking a 22-point lead into the locker room.

Carlson scored 23 of his 25 points in the first half on the strength of seven three-pointers. He and Jones combined for 26 of St. James' 29 points through the first ten minutes.

Jones finished with a career-high 32, relentlessly working his way into the paint for point-blank shots.

"He's really gone into more of a primary role where he likes to be a playmaker," said Monson of his sophomore stud. "Last year he was just kind of the fifth guy on the floor and he got a lot of good looks that way when they were keying on his older brother [Parker] and [Kobe] Mohwinkel. This year he's getting double-teamed and sometimes they throw three guys at him. I think he's really doing a nice job of just reading the floor."

As St. James extended their lead up to 29 the starters and regulars took spots on the bench for the role guys.

Rodolfo Arreola drilled a three with a minute left, sending the home crowd and the St. James bench into one final deafening cheer.

"It was great," said Monson. "They were ready to go for all of those guys that were shooting it. It would have been nice if Drew [Nielsen] would have got one there but he'll keep getting looks. A night where everybody can play is always a good night."

Derrick Halvorson finished with 12 for the Saints

Austin Doorenbos led the Eagles with 27 points. Dylan Serryn scored 17.

The Saints have three more games before their section tournament.