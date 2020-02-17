Crookston youth wrestlers competed at tournaments in Detroit Lakes and Bemidji on Saturday and Sunday.

In Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Oliver Wallace and Levi Kresl placed first, while Christopher Goodrich placed fourth.

In Bemidji on Sunday, Wallace took second while Goodrich was fourth.

