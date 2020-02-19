Senior Night for Crookston girls' basketball ended in a hard-won victory against Stephen-Argyle Tuesday night, with the Pirates winning a close game, 57-49.

"Everyone did great out there tonight," said head coach Darin Zimmerman. "But I've really got to give it to the seniors. They really went out there with the Pirate mentality, and really epitomized what we want to see on this team."



The Storm (12-16) took an immediate lead with a jump shot, several layups, and a free throw. From there, the teams played tug-of-war for the scoreboard for the rest of the half.

The Pirates (19-6) were boosted by a free throw by Gretchen Theis (Sr., G) to give them their first lead, a steal into a lay-in by Dani Boyle (Sr., G), and the teamwork of Halle Winjum (8, G) and Hayden Winjum (So., G) to end the first half leading 29-25.

The second half was a continuation of the battle for the lead, the Pirates answering every Stephen-Argyle point with their own to maintain separation. The Storm scored a jump shot, the Pirates responding with two back-to-back 7-0 streaks, capped by Halle Winjum and Theis respectively.

The Storm's defense pressed against Crookston, cutting their deficit down to 53-48 with an array of baskets and free throws. The Pirates stuck the landing, however, closing the game with a number of successful free throws by the Winjums.

"We really came to a better place this week with our mental toughness," Zimmerman said. "Our physical toughness can still grow, and we can work on rebounding for games going forward, but they played with Pirate spirit."

Theis, in her first game back from illness, scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Halle Winjum scored 12, Hayden Winjum had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, Boyle scored eight, Kasey Cwikla (Sr., F) scored seven, Abby Borowicz (Fr., G) scored two and Madison Hoiland (So., F) scored one.

Riley Mooney led Stephen-Argyle with 21 points.

UP NEXT: Crookston finishes the regular season at Breckenridge on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

