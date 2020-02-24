In the opening round of the Section 3A tournament, St. James wrestlers were overcome by Pipestone Area 45-33, as the Arrows claimed four of the final five matches to advance to the quarterfinals.

With Pipestone leading 9-6 through three matches, Wyatt Westcott, Josh Olivares, and Austin Knickrehm all won their matches, with Westcott winning via forfeit. The wins put the Saints ahead 24-9.

The comeback for Pipestone kicked off with pins by Grant Budden and Angel Campos.

A Tallin Johnson 11-6 decision against Eric Lange was followed up by four straight pins from the Arrows, clinching the victory in the process.

A pin from Peyton Engelking against Caden Miller ended the match on a positive note for St. James.

Full match results:

106 – Davis Budden (PIP) over Kollin Anderson (SJA) Dec 5-0

113 – Troy Parulski (SJA) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – JJ Martens (PIP) over Gadiel Velasco (SJA) Fall 2:32

126 – Wyatt Westcott (SJA) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 – Joshua Olivares (SJA) over Valentin Barrios (PIP) Fall 3:57

138 – Austin Knickrehm (SJA) over Allen Tubbs (PIP) Fall 3:36

145 – Grant Budden (PIP) over Jack Mahoney-Berg (SJA) Fall 0:24

152 – Angel Campos (PIP) over Jackson Miest (SJA) Fall 1:36

160 – Tallin Johnson (SJA) over Eric Lange (PIP) Dec 11-6

170 – Jackson Melcher (PIP) over David Rathman (SJA) Fall 1:31

182 – Micah Hach (PIP) over Jarret Durheim (SJA) Fall 0:41

195 – Jayden Hoss (PIP) over Josh Carreon (SJA) Fall 1:11

220 – Tyler DeGroot (PIP) over Koltin Johnson (SJA) Fall 3:36

285 – Peyton Engelking (SJA) over Caden Miller (PIP) Fall 1:18