Minnesota Crookston women’s tennis played two matches in Owatonna this weekend, falling to Minnesota State on Saturday and Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday.



Minnesota State 7, Minnesota Crookston 0



Against the Mavericks, Latafale Niumeitolu (Fr.) and Ashley Smith (Sr.) had one of their strongest performances of the season at No. 1 doubles, falling 6-2. At the No. 2 spot, Karli Renney (Jr.) and Samantha Hartung (Jr.) were upended 6-0.



In singles, Renney earned a win, but ultimately fell 6-1, 6-0, at No. 4 singles. Hartung also picked up a game in the second set at No. 5 singles, but fell 6-0, 6-1.



Smith, Niumeitolu and Ashley Chomyn (Fr.) all fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.



Southwest Minnesota State 7, Minnesota Crookston 0



Niumeitolu and Smith took two games off the Mustangs at No. 1 doubles, falling 6-2. Chomyn and Renney competed at No. 2 doubles and lost 6-0.



Renney took the Golden Eagles’ first set of the season, winning the second set at No. 4 singles before falling 6-0, 4-6, 1-0. Smith, Niumeitolu, Chomyn and Hartung all took games off their opponents in losses, Hartung taking two games at No. 5 singles.



UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston returns to action Friday and Saturday in Grand Forks against Wayne State and Upper Iowa.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.