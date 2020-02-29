A scorching first half of shooting from Derrick Halvorson propelled the Saints past GHEC/T/ML 69-56 in the regular-season finale.

Halvorson was an unconscious 7/8 from deep in the first frame, scoring 21 of his game-high 28 in the half.

Hayden Jones and Daevon Anderson each added a three of their own in the half, and Logan Carlson added a pair of long-range strikes.

Behind their hot shooting, the Saints lept out to a 19-6 lead early in the game.

An 8-0 run in the middle portions of the half cut the lead to five, but four straight threes from the Saints bolstered the lead up to 17.

Eleven of St. James' 13 field goals in the first half were triples, and the Saints held a 39-26 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the hot shooting cooled, and the Saints hit no threes in the final 18 minutes.

The Jags managed to trim the deficit to seven with five minutes left in regulation, but the Saints leveled and held on for the upset victory.

Jones and Carlson each scored 19 for St. James. Anderson finished with three.

Adam Heckman scored 18 in the loss. Matt Heckman had 12.

St. James closes the regular season with a 6-19 record and will travel to Luverne (11-13) on Saturday in the section quarterfinals.

The Cardinals bested St. James 68-57 on February 4th.

Isaiah Bartels and Gannon Ahrendt combined for 40 points in that contest. Carlson scored 19 and Halvorson had 17.