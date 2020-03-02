After fulfilling her "one-year commitment" to St. James gymnastics, coach Jill Stark announced she would not be returning to the program next year at Thursday's awards banquet, meaning the Saints will looking for their third coach in as many years.

Stark's one-year return brought the highest marks St. James gymnastics has seen in years. In their first meet of the year, the Saints finished with a team score of 105.00. In their last meet of the season, Stark's crew racked up a 112.275. A seven-point increase may not seem like much to the naked eye, but the improvement was evident.

The Saints topped the year with a 115.85 showing against Martin County West.

"It's amazing to see where we started at the beginning of the year to now," noted Stark.

Those increases on the scoreboard showed the overall improvement by each of the girls at every event. Gabriela Trapero and Luci Kulseth were awarded most improved on vault. Emma Zender won most improved on the bars. Anna Bogle won most improved on the beam and America Trejo earned most improved on the floor.

Both Bogle and Kulseth battled the second half of the year for the top spot among Saints. Kulseth earned 387.175 points to Bogle's 371.8, earning team MVP honors in the process.

Kulseth was as consistent as they come never scoring less than 28.725 points while capping at 30.055 against Windom. Bogle showed improvement throughout the year, starting at a 26.275 and finishing with a 29.725. The sophomore peaked at a 31.30 against Martin County West/Fairmont.

Kulseth and Bogle were both named All-Conference. Kulesth finished 9th in the conference in points, while Bogle finished 12th.

The night also officially brought an end to the careers of the three seniors on the roster, who got to share some final words with their teammates, coaches, and supporters.

Ellie Pankratz offered some advice to the girls still in the program.

"Stick with it. Never let your head down. Treat others how you want to be treated and encourage each other."

Emma Zender reflected upon her time as a Saint and the bond she had with her teammates.

"I couldn't have asked for anyone else to compete with. I was impressed by our scores both individually and as a team."

Luci Kulseth thanked her coaches for instilling a belief within their team this year.

"Thank you for believing in us, even if we didn't believe in ourselves."

Other awards:

Spotlight on Scholarship: Bogle, Kulseth, Pankratz, Trapero, Zender

Newcomer: Ruby Zamora

Spirit Award: Pankratz

Letterwinners: Kulseth, Zender, Pankratz, Trapero, Bogle, Trejo, Katelyn Callejas