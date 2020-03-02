Minnesota Crookston softball had a tough weekend at the Washburn Invitational in Topeka, Kan., losing all four of its games, three by shutout. The defeats dropped the Golden Eagles to 6-10 on the season.



Washburn 7, Minnesota Crookston 0



The host Ichabods got a dominant pitching performance from starter Reagan Hamm, who went all seven innings, struck out 11 and gave up three hits.



Kamryn Frisk (Jr., RHP/1B) kept pace with Hamm for the first four innings, but ran into trouble after giving up a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. Alina Avalos (Fr., RHP/1B) gave up five runs in the sixth inning, which turned the game into a rout.



Frisk, Mika Rodriguez (Sr., UT) and Gabriella Blohmdahl (Fr., OF) had all three of UMC’s hits.



Pittsburg State 1, Minnesota Crookston 0



The Golden Eagles and Gorillas engaged in a pitcher’s duel on Saturday, as Paige Pitlick (Sr., RHP) struck out 13 batters in her six innings, giving up just six baserunners, while Kaylee Burnett allowed one hit in seven shutout innings, striking out four.



Pittsburg State pushed the game’s only run across in the second inning on a bunt single.



Pitlick took the loss, but set Minnesota Crookston’s all-time strikeout record in the process.



Emporia State 7, Minnesota Crookston 4



The Golden Eagles scored their first two runs of the weekend in Sunday’s first inning, doing so on a Jordan Peterson (Jr., UT) triple. But they went silent for the next five innings, only waking up again to score two runs in the seventh with the score 7-2.



Pitlick gave up two runs in the second inning, and three more in the fifth. Avalos gave up one run each in the sixth and seventh innings.



Malia Pula (Sr., UT) drove in two runs on a seventh-inning double, but Emporia State got the last out one batter later.



Fort Hays State 3, Minnesota Crookston 0



Once again, the Golden Eagles’ bats were quiet, managing to scrape together just five hits and striking out 11 times against the Tigers.



Frisk went four innings, but gave up a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Avalos pitched the final three innings and gave up a run on a throwing error.



Minnesota Crookston loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth inning, but was unable to score and went quietly one inning later.



UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles are off until Mar. 16, when they’ll play Franklin Pierce in the first of eight games (four doubleheaders) in Winter Haven, Fla.

