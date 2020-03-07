At Monday's Saintettes banquet inside the Armstrong cafeteria, family and athletes gathered to celebrate the second year of varsity dance at St. James.

It was a busy year for the Saintettes, with camps and captains practices over the summer and early fall quickly succeeded by competitions in late October and early November.

With seven first time letterwinners, the girls showed vast improvements from the start of the year up until their section meet.

"We threw literally everything at you guys this year and all I can say is kudos to you," said assistant coach Nicole Anderson, highlighting the hard work of all the girls.

That improvement showed in the awards given out. Multiple players were given most improved awards for kicks, splits, technique and toe touch.

Seniors Sarah Solheid and Kierra Curry, in addition to receiving gifts from players, coaches and the boosters, were also named most valuable dancers.

The coaching staff lauded the work done by Solheid and Curry. With a majority underclass roster— including multiple eighth graders— the seniors were tasked with preparing the team for practice each and every day.

"They got the room, the board, and the girls ready," said head coach Beth Johnson. "An example was set and the bar was set high."

Johnson shared high hopes and expectations for the girls competing in the coming years.

"These girls— in a few years— will represent us at the state tournament," said Johnson. "And it's because of the leadership this year."

Mara Pauling and student manager Kelsey Sagehorn were named captains for the 2020-2021 season.

Other awards:

Letterwinners: Taryn Helling, Olivia Ekstrum, Emma Schmidt, Ally Larson, Ashley Barron, Kai Xayaphonesongkham, Kayl Johnson, Kierra Curry, Sarah Solheid, Mara Pauling, Kelsey Sagehorn, Alexis Herrera, Emma Anderson, Andrea Contreras, Azailya Koch, Paris Morrow

Spotlight on Scholarship: Kierra Curry, Sarah Solheid, Mara Pauling, Emma Anderson, Alexis Herrera, Azailya Koch, Kelsey Sagehorn, Kaylyn Meyer

Most Improved Kicks: Alexis Herrera, Ashley Barron, Ally Larson

Most Improved Splits: Taryn Helling

Most Improved Technique: Ally Larson, Ashley Barron, Alexis Herrera, Azailya Koch

Most Improved Toe Touch: Sarah Solheid, Kai Xayaphonesongkham

Team Spirit Award: Kaylyn Meyer, Kelsey Sagehorn, Azailya Koch

Dedication Award: Kierra Currym Kayl Johnson, Kelsey Sagehorn, Kaylyn Meyer, Olivia Ekstrum,

Whole-hearted Award: Kelsey Sagehorn, Mara Pauling

Tightest Dancer: Sarah Solheid

Hardest Worker Award: Ashley Barron, Ally Larson, Kayl Johnson

Best Attitude: Emma Anderson, Andrea Contreras, Paris Morrow, Taryn Helling

Biggest Motivator: Kierra Curry, Kayl Johnson

Most Dependable: Kierra Curry

Best Facials: Paris Morrow, Mara Pauling