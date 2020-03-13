The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced Thursday the suspension of all athletic activities for each of its 16 member institutions, including Minnesota Crookston, due to the spread of COVID-19.

Per a release, the conference will "continue to monitor and evaluate the situation." Later this month, it will make a decision on the rest of the academic year.

Minnesota Crookston has six sports that are affected: baseball, equestrian, men's and women's golf, softball, and tennis.

