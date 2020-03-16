Minnesota Crookston men's basketball player Harrison Cleary (Sr., G) was named to the D2CCA All-Central Region First Team, as announced on Fri., March 13.

This is the second time Cleary has earned First Team accolades, as he earned the honor as a sophomore. Cleary was a Second Team selection as a junior.

Cleary is now eligible for the D2CCA All-America Team, which will be announced Wed., March 25.

Cleary ended his college career as the Golden Eagles' all-time leader in points, assists, field goals, 3-pointers, free throws, free throw percentage, games played and games started, as well as becoming the NSIC's all-time leading scorer. In addition, Cleary, who scored 2,846 points in his career, is 16th all-time in NCAA Division II.

The All-Central Region First Team consists of Cleary, Jhonathan Dunn of Southern Nazarene, Trevor Hudgins of Northwest Missouri State, Cam Martin of Missouri Southern State and Brandon Myer of Minnesota Duluth. Hudgins was named the region's Player of the Year.

