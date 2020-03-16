The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Board of Directors voted unanimously Sunday to suspend all intercollegiate athletic activities and cancel all remaining spring competition and championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans is our top priority," the conference said in a release. "It is our responsibility to take these unprecedented actions to address this public-health crisis."

This decision comes on the heels of the league's prior decision on Thursday to suspend all competition indefinitely.

With Sunday's vote, six Minnesota Crookston teams had their seasons come to an end: baseball, equestrian, men's golf, softball, tennis and women's golf.

The Golden Eagles' baseball team was 8-5 and scheduled to begin NSIC play last weekend at Winona State.

Hunt seat equestrian was coming off a second straight IHSA Regional Championship on Mar. 8, and was scheduled to compete at the Zone 7 Championships in Texas in April.

The men's golf team had three competitions remaining. The women's golf team had two, and had its tournament in Avondale, Ariz. cut short last Thursday after only one round.

UMC softball was 6-10 and preparing to travel to Florida for eight games this week.

The women's tennis team had competitions against St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth scheduled on Mar. 28 and 29.

