Baseball

Minnesota Crookston announced its 12th signee in the class of 2020-21 and third in the late signing period, adding Jake Dykhoff, a right-handed pitcher from Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

Dykhoff starred at Wadena-Deer Creek, where he ended his career as the all-time leader in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. He was 24-11 with a 1.82 earned-run average for his high school career, striking out 343 batters in 215 innings. A finalist for Minnesota Mr. Baseball as a senior, he also hit .456 at the plate.

Dykhoff spent the last two years with the Spartans, where as a freshman he went 9-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 94 strikeouts to just 11 walks — a rate of 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. During the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, he went 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched, striking out 23 batters against three walks.

"He is a talented pitcher, a very good student, and is a high character young man," said Golden Eagles head coach Steve Gust in a release. "His stuff plays well as a top of the conference starter. His command is his best attribute and he has swing and miss stuff. Jake already has a pretty good fastball and an above average breaking ball, but we believe he has a chance to be even better in the near future."

Equestrian

Last Wednesday, Minnesota Crookston announced the signing of Adrianne Schaunaman, who will compete in Western Equestrian.

Schaunaman, a native of Aberdeen, S.D., was Junior Miss Rodeo South Dakota in high school before attending Colby Community College in Kansas. There, she was a Level II Regional Champion in 2019-20.

“Adrianne joins the Golden Eagle Equestrian family with a wealth of experience,” said head coach Kayla Hanson in a release. “Transferring from Colby Community College, she successfully competed on their IHSA Western squad representing in both the Open Reining and Open Horsemanship. Adrianne is a fierce competitor that radiates both skill and confidence in and out of the arena."

Tennis

The Golden Eagles have added two signees for the 2020 class, both of them coming in the past month: Tasha Achermann and Michelle Swyter.

Achermann, from Staples, was an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection at Staples-Motley this season, where she made the state tournament in doubles. She was a high school teammate of current UMC senior Ashley Smith.

Swyter, a transfer from South Dakota State, was named All-Conference while competing for Perham-New York Mills High School, where she captained the team. She did not play tennis for the Jackrabbits. She comes in as a sophomore.

Volleyball

Last month, Minnesota Crookston announced the signing of Madison Klimek, a defensive specialist from Oakdale. Klimek joins Kenzie Langlie, Charlee Krieg and Mara Weisensel in the Golden Eagles' 2020 class.

Klimek played volleyball at Tartan H.S., where she had 130 digs and 27 aces as a senior. She played at the club level for Kokoro Volleyball, helping the team to an 18-1 record in 2019-20.

"Madi will continue to build on our foundation of strong defensive players, and she has high level volleyball experience that will help her compete in our tough conference," said head coach Sarah Rauen in a release. "She is also very strong academically, and we can't wait to see her compete on the court and in the classroom."

Women's Golf

Minnesota Crookston announced the addition of Abby Stender, a junior college transfer from Iowa Lakes C.C., last month. Stender joins Ciere Kotaska, Lachlan Larson and Ellen Solem as the Golden Eagles' 2020 signees.

Stender is a native of Madison, Minn. She competed for Lac qui Parle Valley H.S., where she was an All-State selection in 2017 and 2018, finishing eighth at state. As a freshman at Iowa Lakes in 2019, she helped the Lakers to a 12th-place finish at the NJCAA National Championships, carding rounds of 87 and 88.

"Abby is a player that brings collegiate experience and has the ability to shoot in the 70s for us," said head coach Bryant Friskop in a release. "Her work ethic is one thing that really stood out to me in the recruiting process and her passion to get better has impressed us."

