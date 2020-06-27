Several Northland Community and Technical College athletes earned Minnesota College Athletic Conference academic and athletic honors, which the conference announced recently.

The 2020 Spring MCAC All-Academic Team consists of over 325 individuals, including 27 Pioneers. To qualify, a student-athlete needed to meet certain sport-specific athletic requirements and have a GPA at or above standards set by the MCAC.

The 2019-20 MCAC Elite Team consists of 117 athletes, including 10 Pioneers. Recipients must have earned MCAC All-Academic as well as All-Division, All-Conference, All-Region and/or All-American honors.

A number of Pioneer athletes who were named to the two teams are from the Crookston area/northwest Minnesota.

Spring MCAC All-Academic Team

Emma Duden (Women's Basketball, Red Lake Falls)

Bailey Greene (Women's Basketball/Softball, Thief River Falls)

Dale Grindahl (Wrestling, Roseau)

Payton Jackson (Wrestling, Detroit Lakes)

Keaden Kempert (Baseball, Thief River Falls)

Kelsey Landman (Softball, Red Lake Falls)

Carly Mekash (Women's Basketball, Greenbush)

Macy Skyberg (Women's Basketball, East Grand Forks)

Holly Steer (Women's Basketball, Warren)

Alexandra Syverson (Women's Basketball, Bagley)

Hunter Tabatt (Baseball, Thief River Falls)

Austin Thompson (Wrestling, Grafton, N.D.)

Janie Wunderlich (Women's Basketball, Perham)

2019-20 MCAC Elite Team

Emily Dufalt (Clay Target, Fertile)

Payton Jackson (Wrestling, Detroit Lakes)

Emma Jordet (Clay Target, East Grand Forks)

Alyssa Kasprick (Clay Target, Thief River Falls)

Carly Mekash (Women's Basketball, Greenbush)

Macy Skyberg (Women's Basketball, East Grand Forks)

Austin Thompson (Wrestling, Grafton, N.D.)

Janie Wunderlich (Women's Basketball, Perham)

