New plumbing business opens in Montevideo

Neal Freeman opened Freeman Plumbing LLC at the beginning of March 2021. Freeman, a licensed Master Plumber, has had a lot of experience in the local area in this line of work. He went to school for Motorcycle Mechanics and after obtaining his degree, moved back to Montevideo and had a hard time finding work in his degree area. He took a job at Friendship Homes working on the plumbing crew where he later became foreman. After eleven years, he found a new job with Olson Plumbing where he stayed for the next eight years. For some time, Freeman hoped to be involved in owning a company, but the opportunity wasn’t there, and so he created his own.

“I wanted to be my own boss,” Freeman says. “I didn’t think I was ever going to do it, but I started looking into loans and I was able to get a really good one.” Work moved fast on launching his business. Within a couple of months, Freeman was able to secure a building, order inventory, and get signage for the shop and truck. “It all happened a lot faster than I thought it was going to,” he says.

So far, it’s just Neal working for the new company, although he says his wife helps with the billing and paperwork. His focus is currently just on plumbing. “New houses, remodels, service work,” he says. “I ordered a bunch of drain cleaners so I can do cleaning drains also. I’m not going to do any furnace, air conditioning not right away. I do have my certificate to work on that stuff but it’s a lot more parts to have and a lot more things you need to do right away.” Freeman Plumbing’s services are offered throughout Montevideo and to the surrounding towns. The business is open normally from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, though he also offers emergency services when needed. Freeman says he tries to keep rates competitive and says his pricing is around ten dollars an hour lower than many of the local companies.

When asked what he enjoys most about his work, Freeman says, “I just like being able to help people and the feeling when you do a good job. That’s what gives me the most joy out of it.” More information can be found on the Freeman Plumbing Facebook page.