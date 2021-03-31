Chippewa County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 22% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey

USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 22% of people living in Chippewa County are fully vaccinated as of March 30, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Minnesota reported 517,881 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Minnesota as of March 30 are Lac qui Parle County, Olmsted County, Big Stone County, Mahnomen County and Cook County.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Chippewa County as of March 30:

How many people in Chippewa County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

34% of people in Chippewa County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 4,101 people

22% of people in Chippewa County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,660 people

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

32% of people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,753,301 people

19% of people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,031,750 people

News:How can you register for and get a COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota?