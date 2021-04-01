Local, State, and National Health agencies pump out Covid-19 updates

The CDC, MDH and Countryside public health are working their digital presence around the clock to keep the public informed of facts and figures associated with Covid-19 and the area and nations, vaccination progress. Here’s all the latest in one concise location.

As of Saturday March 27 at least 3,991 of Chippewa County residents, 3,620 of Yellow Medicine residents and 7,807 of Lyon County residents had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination. The MDH reports the state of Minnesota has administered 1,609,277 doses of vaccinations. As a nation, 146 million vaccination doses have been administered per the CDC on Monday March 29.

30,085,827 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the U.S. since tracking began, with 546,704 deaths due to the illness. Under the CDC’s community transmission projections, Lyon county and Yellow Medicine county are both considered “High transmission” counties taking the most concern of categorizations at the highest 4th level, with the full transmission zone ranking being: low, moderate, substantial, and high. Chippewa county ranked at a “substantial” transmission level based on current data. The Minnesota department of health reported 238 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend with no deaths. The majority of reports were out of Stearns County. The northeastern neighbor accounted for 125 of the new weekend cases.

In a recent update from the local health authority, Countryside Health, the organization attempted to break down the “who can” and “who can't” get vaccinated limbo. Currently eligible for vaccinations include those 65 years and older, healthcare workers, childcare workers, school employees, as well as caregivers to those with complex medical needs. Starting Tuesday, March 30th all Minnesotans age 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Countryside Public Health is currently offering the Moderna Vaccine - a two-dose series for ages 18 and older.

Countryside Public Health advises the COVID-19 Vaccines are available through healthcare providers, some local pharmacies, and through Countryside Public Health. For more information about scheduling a vaccine appointment interested and eligible parties should contact their healthcare provider, pharmacy, or Countryside Public Health at 1-800-657-3291, ext. 233 or visit https://www.countrysidepublichealth.org/covid-19-information to learn about available dates open for registration.