Weight training for women classes offered

One of Kyle Goslee’s driving factors in creating a weight training program to offer through Montevideo Community Education was the desire to educate women on a health journey about how weight training plays a key role in burning fat. He decided to aim the program at women specifically because he felt that women could find themselves intimidated in the weight room. “A lot of people think it’s just cardio, cardio, cardio and now you’re starting to see a lot of women get out there in weight lifting and that’s awesome,” Goslee says. “Once you put muscle on, you’ll actually increase your BMR which is your basal metabolic rate that burns calories when you’re at rest.”

Goslee began the Weight Training for Women class nearly five years ago, however was unable to hold classes at all in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Closing in on summer, Goslee is now organizing to hold the classes again beginning sometime mid-June. The classes consist of a pattern similar to circuit training. Goslee describes a typical class as a mix-up of routines. “We’ll do our normal warm-up of a little bit of a cardio aspect, get in some stretching, and then we’ll get into a circuit training/HIIT [high-intensity interval] training,” he says. “Depending on what I decide for the day I’ll mix in regular circuit training - so a certain number of minutes or seconds at a station.”

Participants do not need to purchase any sort of gear, Goslee says they need only to show up with workout clothes and a positive attitude. “Come with questions and expectations of what you want to see,” he says. “Have your own goals set and recognize that it’s not a program that’s going to be just based on weight or intensity. We’re going to scale it to what you’re capable of. I have a wide range of women from 25-year-olds to 60-year-olds - certain people are only going to be able to do so much. I will scale it to your ability and we look at it from where you started to where you’re at by the end and not comparison to other people.”

Several former participants return each session. Goslee says the groups that have participated in each session range from beginner to experienced. He also says past injuries are taken into consideration. “Certain injuries they might have had will mean we’ll try to tweak something and add a different exercise in so they’re not impacting that and to be sure they’re taking it easy and building into it,” he said. Goslee believes participating in training with a group such as this is key to a successful fitness program. “It’s a great way to start with a fitness program to come in and get with a group of people - as more and more you notice when you work out with someone else or a group it’s a little bit more accountability - everybody’s encouraging each other,” he says. “I do a lot of joking around and stuff too and just have fun with it - it doesn’t just have to be considered work especially when you’re in a group it makes it more fun.”

Goslee is a certified athletic trainer and has also attended around a dozen various strength speed and conditioning clinics. The Weight Training for Women sessions are held in the weight room at the High School and occasionally outside. “At the end, we’ll do a finish where we will do a whole different thing that might be a little more intense just to get the mental mindset, mental strength to fight through some more difficult stuff,” he says. “It’s to show them that their body is capable of doing more than they think.” Goslee also says the group uses the word “driven” as a mantra for their motivation to work hard and improve their overall health. “From my past experience with this it’s been fun to see the progress with the women, and the fun that they’re having as well as the mindset they bring,” Goslee says.

Sessions are held in Winter, Spring, and Summer with a break for fall to accommodate his position as the Thunderhawk’s Head Football Coach. The exact time and dates are to be determined, and more information is available in the Community Education Newsletter or by following the page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/THWWL