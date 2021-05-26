Chippewa County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 39% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 39% of people living in Chippewa County are fully vaccinated as of May 25, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Minnesota reported 599,477 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.66% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Minnesota as of May 25 are Cook County (67%), Olmsted County (56%), Hennepin County (53%), Big Stone County (52%) and Fillmore County (52%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Chippewa County as of May 25:

How many people in Chippewa County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

* 43% of people in Chippewa County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 5,144 people * 39% of people in Chippewa County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 4,695 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

* 54% of people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 3,008,018 people * 46% of people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,518,108 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.