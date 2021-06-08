Memorial Day program held in Montevideo

Monday’s Memorial Day program featured speaker Arnie Solmon, Commander, American Legion Lee-Osborn Post 59. At the ceremony, Marvin Garbe also took a moment to note that the ground-breaking for the new Veteran’s home in Montevideo will be taking place on August 23. The day’s events included the traditional Advancement of Colors followed by a performance of “Star-Spangled Banner” by the High School Band, the Invocation given by Craig Knutson, Chaplain of American Legion Post 59, opening comments by Past Commander of the Legion Post 59 Marvin Garbe. There was also a reading of the poem “In Flander’s Field”, and a roll call of those who sacrificed their lives in war. The presentation of wreaths followed roll call, and Craig Knutson sang “God Bless America” before the Salute to those who sacrificed their lives was performed. The high school band performed “Taps” and Marvin Garbe gave the closing comments and Chaplain Craig Knutson gave the Benediction. The Retirement of Colors closed the ceremony.