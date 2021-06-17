Fly-in breakfast draws crowd for Fiesta kick-off

Six planes including Cessnas and 150s flew over Montevideo Sunday morning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. giving rides to those who attended the annual Fly-in Breakfast at the Montevideo-Chippewa County Airport. Those between the ages of eight and seventeen rode free, with some having the opportunity to steer the planes for a short amount of time during the flight. Two local youths, Kaiden and Felix Stewart had their first ride in any kind of airplane at the event. Kaiden said, “I loved it so much!” Felix said, “It was going way fast and I could see the ground!” During the event, a pancake breakfast was also served, and the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit hosted a demonstration of how their K-9 performs searches. Napa, a German Shepherd from Slovakia trained in narcotics tracking showed the crowd how quickly she could sniff out narcotics in a search and then the children present were allowed to greet and pet Nala, as well as asking questions of her partner. The Montevideo Fire Department and Ambulance crews were also in attendance, allowing kids to check out the inside of their emergency services vehicles.