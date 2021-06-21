Five compete in Fiesta Days Pie Eating contest

This year's Fiesta Days Pie Eating contest saw five participants who braved the challenge of consuming as many cream pies as they could in ten minutes. Participants included City Council member Dan Sanborn, Montevideo Mayor Erich Winter, Terry Lien, Mayor of Boyd, Ben Dolan Montevideo Community Development Director, and Steve Haugen of the Chippewa County Fair Board. Each were challenged to raise as much in sponsorship donations as they could, and Mayor Winter rose to the occasion raising the most from the group with over $1,400 raised. Dolan also was awarded for eating the most pie, finishing in at 4.5 pies.