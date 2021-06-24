Heritage Hill hosts 40th Annual Heritage Days
Jessica Stölen-Jacobson
Montevideo American-News
The 40th Annual Heritage Days event was held Friday and Saturday at Heritage Hill, rural Montevideo. Among the weekend's festivities were live music, demonstrations such as a sawmill demonstration, blacksmith demonstration, and many antique tractor demonstrations. The event was previously held in August, but moved to June this year. The event kicked off with a tractor parade from Heritage Hill through Montevideo making stops at assisted living facilities around the community Thursday afternoon.