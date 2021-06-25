Prairie Five meal sites to reopen

Prairie Five Community Action Council

Prairie Five Community Action Council closed the congregate sites in March 2020 due to the many challenges presented by COVID-19. During the pandemic, Prairie Five adapted services to accommodate older adult nutritional needs.

Prairie Five Community Action Council has been working with the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA) to begin reopening congregate meal sites in a multi-phased process in Big Stone, Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Swift, and Yellow Medicine County.

Phase #1 will begin on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, with the following meal sites reopening: Ortonville Lakeside Apartments, Madison Park Avenue Apartments, Dawson Riverside Apartments, Granite Falls Henry Hill Apartments, Benson Parkview Manor, and Graceville Meal Site.

The congregate sites at Bobby Jo’s Café in Beardsley, Downtown Diner in Clinton, and the Porter Café in Porter are serving older adults in their communities.

Phase #2 will begin on Tuesday, August 2, 2021. The sites will be published following phase #1.

The congregate site's reopening is a positive step forward. We will continue to be creative and adaptive as we follow set procedures that will ensure the safety of the participants, volunteers, and staff.