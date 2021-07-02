MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group acquires and merges with Rekow Management

Rekow Management LLC

Mark Rekow, of Rekow Management LLC, announces the acquisition and merger of Rekow Management with Mitchell Thompson and MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group. MJT & Associates will continue to offer expertise in the areas of financial planning, wealth management, and investments, along with additional expertise in special needs and divorce planning. The firm’s commitment to individualized goal planning through excellent personal service and close attention to fiduciary care standards will remain the same.

Rekow says, “Mitch reached out to me in December 2019 to set up an introduction to another fee-based advisor. We met later that month with an initial meeting lasting over 2 hours. We found that we had similar practices and are very like-minded in working and serving our clients. As a result, we set up a meeting the following week and met every week for the next 9-months discussing how we might bring our firms together. At the end of August 2020, we both felt good about our intention to merge firms and signed an agreement for Mitch to acquire my business effective January 1st. “

Still passionate about helping clients achieve the goals they have set for themselves by successfully navigating the sometimes unexpected challenges that come their way, Rekow is not quite ready to retire. He will continue to service and support clients with the firm while enjoying some pre-retirement activities with his wife and family - a little more golf, cabin, and travel time are on the agenda.

“As Mark stated, I reached out to him out of the blue to connect with another possible like-minded advisor and maybe discuss some shared office services. Mark and I connected immediately as our philosophy on our clients and their planning needs mirror each other. We talked, got to know each other personally and professionally, decided to look at an acquisition merger, came to terms on an agreement, signed it in August, and closed in January,” says Mitchell Thompson of MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group.

Many things happened over the last year. On top of the merger, the company was dealing with everything that came along with COVID-19 and the slight disruptions they had to their personal and professional lives, which tended to blend with no school and work from home. “I have to say thank you to my family and all our staff for helping and understanding that with change comes unforeseen struggles, but through those struggles, we can attain a better outcome. From August to December, our firms and staff worked hard on the back-end technology and compliance to ensure a smooth transition for our clients. They trusted that would happen, and I think we are well on our way,” Thompson says. “I look forward to continuing the service and support Mark and Rekow Management, LLC provided its clients. MJT & Associates looks forward to maintaining community involvement and support.”

Thompson grew up in Renville, and is familiar with the area. He has been visiting Montevideo and the surrounding area for over 20 years professionally. He and his family reside in the West Metro, with an additional office in the Lake Minnetonka area. “We support the local communities we live and work in, including Westonka, Renville, Clara City, and Montevideo and their surrounding areas,” Thompson says.

MJT & Associates will maintain two offices. The Lake Minnetonka address is 4400 Shoreline Drive, Suite B Lake Minnetonka, MN 55384, while the Montevideo address will remain the same at 101 South 1st Street, Suite 50 Montevideo, MN 56265. Whether you call 952-938-3476 or 320-269-7889, you will reach one of their friendly staff members to answer questions or to schedule a time to talk with Mark or Mitch.

Anyone with questions, concerns, or other thoughts, can call the office. “We are here for you today, tomorrow, and into your well-planned and secure future,” Thompson says. For more information, visit the website at www.mjtassociates.com.