Commission on Judicial selection opens application process for vacancy in the Eighth Judicial District

Office of Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan

Recently, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced a new vacancy in Minnesota’s Eighth Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Dwayne N Knutsen. This seat will be chambered in the City of Granite Falls in Yellow Medicine County.

The application process is now open for this vacancy. The Commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. Per statute, the Commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service. The Commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.

Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us. Application materials are due by 4pm on Monday, August 2, 2021 and should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Ms. Erin Sindberg Porter. The Commission expects to hold interviews in late August.

For more information about the judicial selection process, please visit our website: https://mn.gov/governor/administration/judicialappointments/

For inquiries concerning the application process, please contact the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us.