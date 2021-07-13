After last year’s cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Chippewa County Fair returns this year, beginning Wednesday, July 28th when gates open at 4 p.m. Wednesday’s events include the beer garden opening at 4 p.m., commercial exhibits opening at the same time, and the carnival opening at 6 p.m. Open class judging begins at 6 p.m., and The White Keys perform at the Prairie Five Building from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Burnout Competition will be held at the Fiesta City Speedway at 7 p.m. Hillbilly Bob will be on the grounds at various times that day.

On Thursday, July 29th, the events resume when the gates open at 8 a.m. Hillbilly Bob will again be on the grounds, and the Commercial Exhibits open at noon. The carnival begins at 3 p.m, beer gardens at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m., a Sweet Corn Feed is planned at the Old Bus Garage. From 5 to 7 p.m., the Little Farm Hands will be held, followed by the Ranch Rodeo in the Horse Arena at 6:30 p.m. From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Johnny Holmes Band will perform.

On Friday, July 30th, the Linder Farm Network will broadcast at 7:30 a.m. and a Free Pancake breakfast will be served by the local Future Farmers of America chapters. Gates open at 8 a.m. and at 10 a.m. the Farm Family of the Year presentation will be held. Hillbilly Bob will again be on the grounds at various times. From noon to 9 p.m. the Commercial exhibits will be open, and rides will begin at the carnival at 3 p.m. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Bouncy Houses sponsored by CCM Health will be open. There will be turtle races held at 3 p.m. and a Cattlemen Steak Fry at 5 p.m. The races begin at Fiesta City Speedway at 7 p.m., and the Fabulous Armadillos Tribute Band will perform their tribute to The Eagles at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, July 31st, the gates open at 8 a.m. followed by 9 a.m. Beginner Yoga in the park. Bring your own yoga mat. Commercial exhibits are again open from noon to 9 p.m., and the carnival opens at 1 p.m. A bean bag tournament will be held at 1 p.m. at the Prairie Five Building, and the Bouncy Houses sponsored by CCM Health will again be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Turtle races will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday is Character Day and children’s favorites will be on the Fair Grounds from 5 to 6 p.m. Great Frontier Bull Riding will be hosting an event at 6:30 p.m. followed by a performance by Tripwire at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, August 1st, a church service will be held at 10 a.m. Gates open at 11 a.m. with half-price admission. Commercial exhibits will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and the carnival opens at 1 p.m. A children’s tractor pull will take place at 2 p.m., raffle ticket drawing at 3 p.m., and the gates close for the last time at 5 p.m.